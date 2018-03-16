CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:ACM Awards, Entertainment, Only CBS, Reba McEntire

(CBS News) — Country music superstar Reba McEntire will be returning as host of the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. McEntire, who has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s, joined “CBS This Morning” to reveal the news and announce the nominees of some of the show’s top categories.

The three-time Grammy winner has sold more than 56 million albums worldwide and earned a record 35 No. 1 hit singles. She last hosted “country music’s party of the year” in 2012 along with Blake Shelton.

McEntire also learned that she was nominated for the 16th time in the female vocalist of the year category.

“Everybody who voted for me and my mama,” she said when asked who she’d like to thank. The singer said despite her numerous nominations, she still remembers the very first time.

“1981, I was — we were out in LA and I got to go to Disneyland for the first time while we were out in LA and I was very excited. I thought, ‘oh my gosh this is really exciting’ — I didn’t win,’ she joked. Three years later, she did win.

Earlier this year, McEntire became the first female Colonel Sanders for KFC.

“They called and said ‘would you be interested?’…I said ‘that’s so funny’ and we had a blast with it. I mean, you can’t take it serious.”

Another reason she took the gig? “I’ve always loved Kentucky Fried Chicken.”

Although she’s not sure if she’ll be performing yet. She did say that she is “beggin ’em” to.

The 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on CBS.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch