UPDATED: March 16, 2018  6:30 PM
Filed Under:Local TV, March Madness, Mo Bamba, NCAA Tournament, Nevada, Shaka Smart, Texas Longhorns

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Caleb Martin made three clutch 3-pointers in overtime for Nevada and the seventh-seeded Wolf Pack came from behind to force overtime and then beat 10th-seeded Texas 87-83 in the East Regional.

gettyimages 932922228 Shaka, Horns Blow Big Lead, Lose First Round Game

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 16: Caleb Martin #10 of the Nevada Wolf Pack shoots a three pointer over Jacob Young #3 of the Texas Longhorns during the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Nevada erased a double-digit second-half lead by the Longhorns and fouled out Texas star Mo Bamba at the end of regulation.

The freshman, Bamba is expected to be one of the top picks in the next NBA Draft.  He has not officially said he’s going to the NBA yet.

gettyimages 932921534 Shaka, Horns Blow Big Lead, Lose First Round Game

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 16: Mohamed Bamba #4 of the Texas Longhorns blocks a shot by Jordan Caroline #24 of the Nevada Wolf Pack during the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Wolf Pack, seeded seventh in the South Region, advanced to a Sunday matchup with No. 2 seed Cincinnati (31-4). The Bearcats beat Georgia State 68-53.

Martin’s 3-pointer with 2:26 left in overtime gave Nevada its first lead since opening the game on a 5-0 run. Texas’ Matt Coleman took a jumper that went around and out, and Martin hit another 3 that extended Nevada’s lead to 81-77 with 1:36 left.

After Coleman cut Nevada’s margin to 81-79, Martin passed to twin brother Cody for a layup that made it 83-79 with 53 seconds remaining. Tenth-seeded Texas later got within two on a 3-pointer by Kerwin Roach II with 15.5 seconds left, but that’s as close as the Longhorns got.

Caleb Martin also had 10 rebounds and five assists. Cody Martin had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Nevada’s Kendall Stephens had a team-high 22 points.

Roach had a career-high 26 points for Texas (19-15) and shot 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Coleman had a career-best 25 points.

After trailing 40-26 early in the second half, Nevada tied it on Caroline’s foul shot. That came after the fifth foul on Texas’ Mohamed Bamba, who finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Texas’ Dylan Osetkowski then threw an inbounds pass half the length of the court to Jericho Sims, who knocked the ball out of bounds. That turnover gave Nevada the ball about 20 feet from Texas’ basket with 1.6 seconds left.

Caleb Martin missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. But he was right on the mark with the game on the line in overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns wasted huge performances from Coleman and Roach, who actually had a four-point play early in overtime. Texas’ defense wasn’t the same in overtime after Bamba fouled out late in regulation.

Nevada: The Martin twins, who transferred to Nevada from North Carolina State, came up huge down the stretch. They combined for just nine first-half points but teamed up for 24 points in the second half and overtime. Nevada was 3 of 3 from 3-point range in overtime after going just 8 of 26 in regulation.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns wait to hear whether Bamba, a potential lottery pick, will enter the NBA draft now that his freshman season’s over.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack face Cincinnati on Sunday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

