christinamorris Spokesperson: Christina Morris Family Hopes Final Resting Place Is In Allen

Christina Morris (credit: Help Find Christina Morris/Facebook)

(CBSDFW.COM) – The loss of Christina Morris has left a void that can never be filled. Kim Brown spoke for the Morris family.

“They’re dealing with it the best that they can. Of course, they’re devastated. I think we all are. Our hearts are broken… they’re taking it one day at a time,” said Brown.

Morris’ body was found in Collin County — more than three years after her disappearance.

“It’s almost numbing because all this time, for three and half years… I mean, we thought we would find her alive… we really did,” said Brown.

Brown is friends with Morris’ mother. She lives in Houston but has helped search in the past.

“It’s not really closure for anyone. We all feel that same way,” said Brown.

Morris was last seen on surveillance video in August 2014 entering a Plano parking garage with Enrique Arochi. In 2016, Arochi was found guilty of kidnapping Morris.

“Yeah, he’s already in prison for life, but he took away a precious life,” said Brown.

Morris’ family hopes her story raises awareness for other missing persons cases, like Typhenie Johnson, who disappeared from Fort Worth nearly a year and half ago.

typhenie johnson2 Spokesperson: Christina Morris Family Hopes Final Resting Place Is In Allen

Typhenie Johnson (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

“We’re going to do all we can to help Typhenie’s family as well,” said Brown.

Morris’ family also hopes her final resting place will be in Allen, where she was raised.

“Her spirit will always live on. She was vibrant. She was amazing,” said Brown.

They’re asking anyone who owns a plot at the Allen Cemetery if they are willing to sell it.

“That’s where she grew up, and that’s where they want her to be forever. It’s very special to them… the whole family,” said Brown.

Arochi is serving a life sentence in the aggravated kidnapping of Morris.

Brown says people who helped search for Morris plan on joining the search for Johnson.

