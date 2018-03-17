ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Orlando Scandrick #32 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have officially parted ways with 10-year veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

Scandrick, a 2008 fifth-round pick, was notified of his release Saturday as the team looks to move forward with its young core of defensive backs. The 31-year-old had two years left on his contract.

The Cowboys designated Scandrick a post-June 1 release which will give the team $3 million in salary cap space after June 1.

The 10-year veteran reportedly asked for his release from the team before free agency began this week.

Dallas invested in the secondary in the 2017 NFL Draft when they took Chido Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Xavier Woods. Byron Jones is also expected to switch back to corner.

In his career, Scandrick has 406 career tackles, 11.5 sacks, eight interceptions and 63 pass breakups.