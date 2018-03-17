Garland police are investigating a murder at an apartment complex. (Garland PD/Twitter)

Garland police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 a.m. at the Meadow Creek Apartments in the 500 block of Tacoma Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious male with multiple gunshot wounds lying at the bottom of a stairway between two buildings. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the victim’s identity has not been released.