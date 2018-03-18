CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Austin, emergency crews, explosions, Southwest Austin, Texas
Austin police (KEYE via Newspath)

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two men have been injured in an explosion in southwest Austin, police confirmed. Emergency crews are still responding to reports of another explosion in the same area.

The Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted crews were responding to reports of an explosion in the 4700 block of Eagle Feather Drive. They were also responding to reports of a second explosion in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive.

Austin police said they are responding to a “bomb hotshot” call on Dawn Song Drive. Two men have been transported in this incident. EMS said the two men in their 20’s have serious injuries that aren’t expected to be life-threatening.

The police department also tweeted it will have a media staging area at Boston Lane and Southwest Parkway.

Austin police said earlier that the reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for three earlier explosions that have killed two people and injured two others has risen by $50,000 to now total $115,000.

Interim Police Chief Bryan Manley announced the reward boost Sunday as authorities pleaded for help.

Officials believe the bombings this month are related but Manley says investigators don’t have a motive or “what the ideology is behind this.”

He says more than 500 officers, including federal agents, have conducted 236 interviews in following up 435 leads.

There is no word yet if Sunday night’s explosions are related to those earlier explosions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

