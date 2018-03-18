CBS 11A group of teenagers who were being taken to jail were all smiles in a photo shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/Twitter) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News […]
TXA 21A group of teenagers who were being taken to jail were all smiles in a photo shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/Twitter) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program […]
MeTV TXA 21.2A group of teenagers who were being taken to jail were all smiles in a photo shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/Twitter) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air […]
KRLDA group of teenagers who were being taken to jail were all smiles in a photo shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/Twitter) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 […]
105.3 The FanA group of teenagers who were being taken to jail were all smiles in a photo shared by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office/Twitter) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard […]
Filed Under:Dewberry Blvd, Lancaster Police, officer-involved shooting, Traffic stop

LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer shot a driver in Lancaster after being struck by the vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities say. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Dewberry Boulevard when they made contact with the driver. After making contact, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse and drove towards the officers.

Officials say the officers were able to move out of the way and ordered the driver to stop. The driver then put the vehicle in drive and drove toward one of the officers. The officer was struck by the vehicle and was dragged.

The officer fired shots at the vehicle, striking the driver.

According to officials, the vehicle attempted to flee the scene when the driver lost control and struck a power pole.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who was struck by the suspect vehicle suffered injuries but is in stable condition.

The identities of the officers involved and the driver have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch