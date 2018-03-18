LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer shot a driver in Lancaster after being struck by the vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities say. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Dewberry Boulevard when they made contact with the driver. After making contact, the driver placed the vehicle in reverse and drove towards the officers.

Officials say the officers were able to move out of the way and ordered the driver to stop. The driver then put the vehicle in drive and drove toward one of the officers. The officer was struck by the vehicle and was dragged.

The officer fired shots at the vehicle, striking the driver.

According to officials, the vehicle attempted to flee the scene when the driver lost control and struck a power pole.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who was struck by the suspect vehicle suffered injuries but is in stable condition.

The identities of the officers involved and the driver have not been released.