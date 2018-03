GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police have arrested a man wanted in the death of another who was shot multiple times at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Jaquan DeShawn Marray Griggs, 19, faces a murder charge in the death of Quintuis Amos, 22.

Griggs turned himself in after speaking with detectives.

He is currently being held in the Garland Detention Center with bond set at $1,000,000.