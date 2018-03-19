CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Drive-thru, Drugs, impaired driving, Local TV, Long Island, talkers

JAMESPORT, N.Y. (CBS Local) – A Long Island woman’s quest for breakfast ended up in a jail cell after police said that she drove up to a jail security booth and mistook it for a fast food drive-thru window.

Lizabeth Ildefonso of Jamesport, New York was arrested on March 16 after she drove up to the Suffolk County jail and tried to order a “bacon, egg and cheese.” According to the Riverhead News-Review, the 44-year-old woman was told by Suffolk County deputies that she was really at a jail, but she kept demanding breakfast. Ildefonso “insisted that she really wanted a sandwich,” the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officers at the jail noticed that Ildefonso’s eyes were glassy and that she had a white powder in her left nose before performing a sobriety check. After “performing poorly” in a field sobriety test, the woman was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs. Police also noted that the 44-year-old woman was driving without a valid license.

The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Sheriff Yvonne DeCaro, who arrested Ildefonso, had just completed a course to help identify impaired drivers. “It apparently was put to good use today, although the surrounding circumstances were a little unexpected,” the sheriff’s office added.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch