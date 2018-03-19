CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:Dylan Mitchell, explosion, Missing person, Tri-Chem

CRESSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Five days after an explosion rocked the Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson, there is still an active search for a worker no one has seen since the blast.

Hazmat crews in protective suits are sifting through the rubble, searching for any sign of the 27-year-old missing worker.

Dylan Mitchell’s family is still waiting for answers.

“I want to keep them informed so they know what’s going on, and what our progress is. If we slow down or if we speed up,” said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

Wilson says crews are deconstructing portions of the building as they search to make sure it doesn’t collapse on them.

“With the winds we’re having today, parts of the building that are still up could shift and cause us a problem. So we’re watching that also,” said Wilson.

Mitchell hasn’t been seen since the plant exploded last week. Two other employees were injured.

“We have a general area of where to look, where the individual was last seen inside the building,” said Wilson.

Officials believe he was working in the middle of the facility.

“If he was still able to be ambulatory and move around, then he could have run from that area he was last seen. There were multiple explosions in that room, or in that building… those explosions could have moved him from one area to another also,” said Wilson.

There are still some fire spots, but officials are letting them burn out on their own. There is still no firm cause of the explosion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch