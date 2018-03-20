WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are trying to track down school faculty members and other good Samaritans who rescued a person trapped under a burning car.

Incredible video shows several people coming to the rescue of the person trapped in the vehicle.

In the video, one person climbs on top of the car with a fire extinguisher to try and stop the flames from spreading.

Soon after, the group gathers to push the car back over as a police officer and another person pull the trapped person free.

According to officials with the Westtown-East Goshen Police Department, this all started when the driver hit several parked cars and flipped in a school parking lot in Pennsylvania.

Police say several of those good Samaritans were school faculty who just jumped into action when they saw that someone needed help.

Police are hoping to use the dash cam video to identify some of those people, and recognize them for their heroic effort.