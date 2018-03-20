(CBS11) – I love the music that comes from this Miami based all-girl group!

On March 19, 2018, the group announced that they would go on “hiatus” as a group so that each person could purse some solo projects. According to those who work in the recorded music industry, this news came at no surprise since they were already doing some solo work.

They got their start in 2012 when all members auditioned as solo contestants on the TV show “The X Factor.” Allyson Brooke Hernandez, Camila Cabello, Normani Kordei Hamilton, Dinah Jane Hansen, and Lauren Jauregui auditioned solo for the show but failed to advance to either the Teen or Young Adults category. But when they were placed together as a group, they were successful in the Groups category. Once finished with The X Factor, they got moving!

Since that time, they have released three albums and had have several successful songs, such as “Sledgehammer,” “Worth It” and “Work From Home,” the latter song becoming their first top 10 single on the Billboard Top 100. Their awards include four iHeartRadio Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Women In Music award, and six Teen Choice Awards. They have sold nearly a half a million albums, over a billion on-demand streams, and around seven million digital songs.

Until this announcement was made, Camila Cabello was the only past member who left in 2016 to pursue a solo career and that has paid off for her with songs like “Havana” and her more recent song, “Never Be The Same.”

“Work From Home,” released on February 26, 2016, probably represents the group’s most successful song, Written by Daniel Bedingfield, Joshua Coleman, Dallas Koehlke, Jude Demorest, Tyrone Griffin, Jr., Alexander Izquierdo, and Brian Lee, it debuted at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and finished at #4. It was a #1 hit in Sweden, Switzerland, the UK R&B chart, the US Dance Club Songs chart, Dance/Mix chart, Mainstream Top 40, and Rhythmic charts domestically. The song also features singer Ty Dolla Sign.

So we are not saying “goodbye” just “see you down the road.” Personally, these ladies are talented and I know we will hear from them in the months ahead. They do have three appearances later this in Florida, Puerto Rico, and Iceland that are apparently still on.

Enjoy “Work From Home.”