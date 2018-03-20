FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say its Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating after a toddler died last weekend. His cause of death is still listed as pending.

Two-year-old Saiden Robertson lived at the Park Place Apartments in Fort Worth.

Neighbors say they want to know how he died and why.

Neighbor Vera Collier knew something was wrong when police arrived.

“When I pulled up, I saw three police cars back to back, parked on the side… she said someone died in that building right there,” said Collier.

She spoke to other residents still waiting for answers.

“I want to know what happened,” said Collier. “I really hate that it was a child… we were just out here talking yesterday,” said Collier.

No one answered the door when CBS11 knocked on Saiden’s home.

A spokesperson for the Department of Family and Protective Services said it received a report about Saiden’s death and is investigating. There is no record of previous contact with his family, and there are no siblings.

A family friend wrote online that Saiden’s death was an “unexpected accident while jumping on the bed.” But there is no official word on the cause.

Saiden’s mother says she’s grieving and isn’t ready to give a statement.