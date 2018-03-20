CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Nearly 1,000 federal agents are scouring Austin looking for a serial bomber.

Here in North Texas, one of their former comrades revealed to the CBS 11 I-Team exactly who he thinks could be behind the Texas terror.

“You start off with a really rough sketch and as the days go on and on it starts to get clearer and clearer and you’ll see that person emerge,” retired AFT agent Hector Tarango says of the investigation unfolding in the state’s capitol.

Tarango spent more than 25 years as an investigator and supervisor before retiring in 2016. He’s now CEO of Vindico, a firm that specializes in security solutions and private investigations.

Police and FBI Agents investigate at the Sunset Valley FedEx store located on Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, which is linked to the package bomb which exploded on a conveyor belt in the sorting facility in Schertz, Texas on March 20, 2018.
While the veteran officer predicts a clear picture of who authorities are looking for will emerge for investigators by the end of the week, the former ATF agent in charge already has one of his own:
– 20 to 30 years old
– Educated
– Mostly likely a local resident

“Maybe I go to that because of the state of the country and where we are in the country right now,” Tarango told CBS 11. “And you seem to hear a lot of that from millennials, they seem to be the loudest voices in the country right now saying things are broken.”

Tarango has studied maps of where the bombings have occurred. The suspect, he says, likely knows how to avoid surveillance cameras and has as a very familiar escape route.

“They were happening in the line off Interstate 35 and that tells me that’s the way they are getting in and out pretty quickly,” Tarango said.
He adds the person could be former military or law enforcement who has a regular job now and very likely an accomplice.

“These happening so quickly, I think he has someone that’s helping him very much like the DC Sniper case,” Tarango said. “There was two people, he had a lookout and a guy shooting and vice versa. So I think he’s probably working in tandem with someone else.”

There’s even speculation running rampant on social media, where one person identified himself and gave details of the attacks before having his account shut down. Tarango reviewed the messages at our request.

“It will be interesting to see what becomes of that because he is very specific,” Tarango said.

The suspect or suspects are likely watching media reports and purposely changing their modes and methods.

“He’s getting away from law enforcement and hitting these communities where they’re not expecting it,” Tarango said, adding that there appears to be a method to the suspect’s madness.

“We always seem to catch the not so smart ones, this guy seems to be a little smarter,” he said.

