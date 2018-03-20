SCHERTZ, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A packaged destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility outside of San Antonio, law enforcement sources tell CBS Austin.

The package detonated around 12:25 am at the facility in Schertz, TX.

Sources said the package was moving from an elevated conveyor belt to a lower section when it exploded.

The FBI tells CBS News one employee was wounded.

The FedEx facility is now being investigated by multiple FBI agents and local law enforcement.

An FBI agent told CBS News “it’s more than possible” that this package is related to the ones in Austin

