Filed Under:Animal Sanctuary, Animals, In-Sync Exotics, Kylo Ren, Local TV, Star Wars, White tiger, Wylie
Kylo Ren at In-Sync Exotics (credit: Vicky Keahey/In-Sync Exotics)

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – An animal sanctuary in Wylie announced the birth of a white tiger cub on Monday, and he has a familiar name for “Star Wars” fans. In-Sync Exotics proudly said that the white tiger cub was welcomed on March 6 and given the name Kylo Ren.

“Star Wars” Spoilers To Follow

In the latest “Star Wars” films, Kylo Ren is the leader of the evil First Order, and uses the dark side of the Force. But he is also the son of original trilogy heroes Han Solo and Princess Leia, with the given name of Ben Solo. He had previously trained with Luke Skywalker before turning into a villain.

The white tiger’s parents are Assad and Zahra, who were rescued on January 18 from people who did not have proper permits and were housing the animals illegally. After being checked by veterinarians, the tigers were given a clean bill of health earlier this month. Zahra was pregnant when she and Assad were rescued.

In-Sync Exotics does not condone breeding, so spay and neuter surgeries are performed on all rescued animals that come into their care. Assad was neutered before being medically cleared, but the sanctuary had to wait to perform surgery on Zahra until after she gave birth. She is expected to be spayed soon.

The mother has not exhibited signs of aggression toward her new cub, In-Sync Exotics said, but she did not keep him close for protection, did not nurse him, and did not respond to his cries. After six hours, a veterinarian who specializes in newborn care came in to help. Kylo Ren is now under the doctor’s supervision.

gettyimages 542128258 Texas Animal Sanctuary Names New White Tiger Cub After Star Wars Character

Kylo Ren in “Star Wars” (credit: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for Harrods)

Assad might also want to watch his back. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” saw Kylo Ren kill his father by driving a lightsaber through Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford. The character hesitated when given the chance to gun down Princess Leia aboard her starship. Adam Driver portrays Kylo Ren on the big screen.

Another white tiger was brought to the Wylie sanctuary earlier this month. Gus was surrendered from private ownership and appeared to be “in decent health upon arrival,” veterinarians stated. White tigers are often sought by private owners, backyard breeders and the cub petting industry because of their striking colors.

