Filed Under:Amazon, Bankruptcy, Chris Melore, Local TV, talkers, Toys R Us

CBS Local — After moving into Whole Foods in 2017, Amazon may be considering expanding their brick-and-mortar presence into the void left by Toys “R” Us.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the online retail giant is looking into buying up several storefronts left vacant by the toy store’s bankruptcy. Toys “R” Us released a statement on March 15 saying the company plans to close all 735 stores in the U.S.; costing 33,000 workers their jobs.

Amazon would not be buying the properties to keep the Toys “R” Us brand alive. They would reportedly turn the space into new locations to market their own products. “Additional stores would give Amazon space to showcase its popular Echo line of devices, which run on the Alexa voice-activated platform… A bigger network of stores would put inventory closer to where shoppers live,” Bloomberg reported.

Amazon has been actively trying to grow their number of physical locations in recent years. In 2015, the online marketplace reportedly tried to buy several stores from RadioShack after they declared bankruptcy but ultimately did not complete a deal. The Seattle-based company opened up their own line of book stores across the country before striking a $13.7 billion deal in June to buy Whole Foods Market and their over 450 stores.

Representatives for both companies did not comment on the report. Toys “R” Us will reportedly be closing a large portion of their stores within the next two months.

