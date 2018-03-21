ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS AUSTIN) — The Austin bombing suspect has been arrested and is believed to be dead in an incident involving officers along I-35 in Round Rock, according to the FBI and law enforcement sources.

Police were closing in on the suspect when he or she killed themselves and their car exploded according to a source quoted by CBS Austin.

The freeway and service road along I-35 were shut down while local, state and federal authorities converged on the scene.

