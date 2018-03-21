CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect In Austin Bombings Blew Himself Up Along Interstate-35 As Police Closed In | Read More
Filed Under:Axe, Axe Throwing, Local TV, World Axe Throwing League

NEW YORK (AP) – Leave it to the hipsters of Brooklyn to combine craft beer and sharp objects.

Kick Axe Throwing is the first bar in New York City to pick up on a nationwide trend of axe throwing, a growing sport that some enthusiasts hope will take off the way bowling did in the last century.

“People are like, ‘Sharp objects and beer? What a great idea that is.’ But truthfully, after you have a couple drinks you start to actually throw a little bit better,” said Alexander Stine, an “axepert” at Kick Axe. He honed his own skills growing up in Colorado throwing knives at carnivals and now trains newcomers on proper technique. “It’s about believing in your ability to do something you didn’t think you could do before.”

Scoring is similar to darts. Players aim at a wooden board painted with a bull’s-eye and rings corresponding to different point values.

gettyimages 858736786 Axe Throwing Gaining Nationwide Popularity As Casual Sport

(credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

Playing to the sport’s origins at Canadian logging competitions, Kick Axe’s decor is reminiscent of a ski lodge, complete with flannel chairs and calfskin carpeting.

The perimeter of the venue is lined with cages for throwing. There’s a bar serving wine and beer, but no hard liquor. Guests can take a break from throwing axes to play board games like “Candy Land” at tables in the center of the room.

While Kick Axe mainly caters to casual players, there are locations across the country where enthusiasts play the sport competitively.

There was no alcohol in sight during recent tournament play at Chicago’s Bad Axe Throwing, a Canada-based chain of 18 venues.

Bad Axe’s CEO, Mario Zelaya, founded the World Axe Throwing League a year ago. He said it now has 2,500 members worldwide who compete at his own locations and other independent venues.

“It’s bowling 2.0,” said Zelaya. “What bowling maybe used to be in the 80’s and 90’s and this is what axe throwing is right now. It’s fun. It’s new. It’s addictive. It’s active entertainment.”

The World Axe Throwing League held its first world championship tournament in December. Competitors played in their home courts and the games were broadcast remotely on Facebook Live. The winner took home a $3,500 prize.

Zelaya says his ultimate goal is to make axe throwing an Olympic sport.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch