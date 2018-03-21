AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Police have identified the Austin bombing suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt, according to a source with direct involvement in the investigation.

Little additional information about the man has been released, but police have previously said he was a 24-year-old white man capable of making sophisticated explosive devices.

Police and FBI agents located the suspect’s car at a hotel in Round Rock on Tuesday night. Authorities started to pursue the vehicle, but the suspect appeared to discover that he was being followed. He pulled over to the side of the highway.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect detonated a bomb inside of his car, taking his own life in the process.

According to CBS News, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said investigators knew who the suspect was for about 24 hours before making contact with him and had been following him. Abbott said witnesses spotted a person entering a FedEx store wearing a “crazy” disguise, including a blond wig and gloves, and called police.

Here’s what we know about the man accused of the deadly explosions:

It’s not clear where he was from:

Though Austin Police Chief Brian Manley provided reporters Conditt’s age and race, it’s unclear whether he lived in the Austin area.

But he attended a local college:

Conditt attended Austin Community College from 2010 to 2012 but did not graduate, according to school records, said spokeswoman Jessica Vess. He has not attended any classes since 2012, she said.

According to the Associated Press, Vess said in an email Wednesday that the school is working with Austin police to provide any information they need.

His motive is still unknown:

Police said Conditt is responsible for the bombings in Austin, but they are still investigating why he carried them out.

How did police find him?

In the past 24 to 36 hours, authorities received information that led them to a person of interest, who later became a suspect.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler confirmed that police obtained surveillance images showing Conditt at a FedEx store in Austin.

They later identified his car and spotted it Wednesday night at a hotel in Round Rock, Texas, a few miles north of Austin.

As officers waited for tactical units to arrive on the scene, Conditt began to drive away and later stopped on the side of the road.

It was then that SWAT officers approached the vehicle and the man detonated a bomb inside his car, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

The suspect died inside the vehicle.

Did he act alone?

It’s unclear if he had any accomplices. It appears that he was alone when he drove away from the hotel in Round Rock and when he detonated a device in his car.

Here in North Texas, a former ATF agent revealed to the CBS 11 I-Team exactly who he thinks could be behind the Texas terror.

“You start off with a really rough sketch and as the days go on and on it starts to get clearer and clearer and you’ll see that person emerge,” retired AFT agent Hector Tarango said of the investigation unfolding in the state’s capitol.

Tarango spent more than 25 years as an investigator and supervisor before retiring in 2016. He’s now CEO of Vindico, a firm that specializes in security solutions and private investigations.

