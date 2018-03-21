CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect In Austin Bombings Blew Himself Up Along Interstate-35 As Police Closed In | Read More
Filed Under:ATF, Austin Bombings, bombings in austin, fbi, fedex, Interstate-35, Local TV, Mark Conditt, package bomb, Round Rock, Schertz

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Police have identified the Austin bombing suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt, according to a source with direct involvement in the investigation.

Little additional information about the man has been released, but police have previously said he was a 24-year-old white man capable of making sophisticated explosive devices.

Police and FBI agents located the suspect’s car at a hotel in Round Rock on Tuesday night. Authorities started to pursue the vehicle, but the suspect appeared to discover that he was being followed. He pulled over to the side of the highway.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect detonated a bomb inside of his car, taking his own life in the process.

♦♦♦ Full Coverage – Austin Bombings – Click Here ♦♦♦

According to CBS News, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said investigators knew who the suspect was for about 24 hours before making contact with him and had been following him. Abbott said witnesses spotted a person entering a FedEx store wearing a “crazy” disguise, including a blond wig and gloves, and called police.

Mark Anthony Conditt, Austin Bombings Suspect

Here’s what we know about the man accused of the deadly explosions:

It’s not clear where he was from:

Though Austin Police Chief Brian Manley provided reporters Conditt’s age and race, it’s unclear whether he lived in the Austin area.

But he attended a local college:

Conditt attended Austin Community College from 2010 to 2012 but did not graduate, according to school records, said spokeswoman Jessica Vess. He has not attended any classes since 2012, she said.

According to the Associated Press, Vess said in an email Wednesday that the school is working with Austin police to provide any information they need.

His motive is still unknown:

Police said Conditt is responsible for the bombings in Austin, but they are still investigating why he carried them out.

How did police find him?

In the past 24 to 36 hours, authorities received information that led them to a person of interest, who later became a suspect.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler confirmed that police obtained surveillance images showing Conditt at a FedEx store in Austin.

They later identified his car and spotted it Wednesday night at a hotel in Round Rock, Texas, a few miles north of Austin.

As officers waited for tactical units to arrive on the scene, Conditt began to drive away and later stopped on the side of the road.

It was then that SWAT officers approached the vehicle and the man detonated a bomb inside his car, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

The suspect died inside the vehicle.

Did he act alone?

It’s unclear if he had any accomplices. It appears that he was alone when he drove away from the hotel in Round Rock and when he detonated a device in his car.

Here in North Texas, a former ATF agent revealed to the CBS 11 I-Team exactly who he thinks could be behind the Texas terror.

“You start off with a really rough sketch and as the days go on and on it starts to get clearer and clearer and you’ll see that person emerge,” retired AFT agent Hector Tarango said of the investigation unfolding in the state’s capitol.

Tarango spent more than 25 years as an investigator and supervisor before retiring in 2016. He’s now CEO of Vindico, a firm that specializes in security solutions and private investigations.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The-CNN-Wire Contributed To This Report
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments (4)
  1. chrismireya says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:44 am

    This guy had no empathy for other human beings. That is what separates humans from monsters. We can be happy that he can no longer harm anyone else.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Harry Ardon says:
    March 21, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I love how the media explicitly states “White Male” but will not even name the race when its anything else.

    Your liberal hypocrisy is showing, cucks.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Jerome Barry says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    The only guess I got wrong about it was the politics of the perp.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Jay Barbieri says:
    March 21, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Everything we know came from government sources.
    Government agents LIE.
    So…. we know nothing.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch