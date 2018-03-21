CRESSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Human remains were found Wednesday at site of the Tri-Chem Plant in Cresson, Texas where employee Dylan Mitchell has been missing since last Thursday’s explosion and fire, according to the Hood County Fire Marshal.

The remains, found around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, have been taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office in Ft. Worth for positive identification.

Two other workers were injured in the explosion.

The search for Mitchell had been hindered by fire at the plant and hazardous chemicals.

Mitchell was the only one of 12 plant employees who is unaccounted for after Thursday morning’s explosion.

Mitchell’s brother says Dylan’s co-workers saw him kick a lid, causing sparks in the moments before the blast.

At least six searches for the 27-year-old came up empty the day after the explosion.

