LONDON (CBSMiami) — Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it’s a fitting honor for the former Beatles drummer, who has waited decades for the recognition.

gettyimages 934987734 Ringo Starr, Former Beatles Drummer, Receives Knighthood

Richard Starkey, better known as Ringo Starr, poses with his medal after being appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace in London on March 20, 2018. (Photo credit JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images)

The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday.

He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event.

He said the honor “means a lot”. It comes more than half a century after the youthful Beatles first went to Buckingham Palace to receive MBE awards.

The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997.

