By Brooke Rogers | CBS 11 News
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s a site many Dallas citizens have reluctantly become accustomed to seeing: share bikes all over the sidewalks, seemingly without a home, riders or rules.

“You’re just about getting knocked over whenever you’re walking down the sidewalk,” says downtown Dallas resident Sherry Clark.

“There’s only so many people that can ride the bikes, and there’s only so many hours in the day,” says Dan Peisner.

The manager of Dallas’ Alternative Transportation Program has heard them all. The largest bike share fleet in North America came with a learning curve he wants to correct.

capture1 Dallas City Staff Want To Regulate Share Bikes, Avoid Talk Of Docking System

Bike share bicycles. (credit: Kristin Weisell/KRLD)

“This is a service that we want to provide to our citizens,” says Jared White. “But we need to get it a little more under control and organized a little better.”

So city staff members are drafting a proposal for a formal permitting and regulatory process.

“That’ll get into fees to pay for the use of the right of way and regulatory guidelines about where the bikes are going to be parked, how they’re going to be parked, response times by the companies when there are issues they need to address, those types of things,’ says White.

It also could set limits on where the bikes can’t be parked due to narrow sidewalk, something Clark, who lives in downtown Dallas, thinks is long overdue.

“It’s a great idea to get people off the roads out of their cars, but it’s not working. The current system is not working,” she says.

One piece White says will not be addressed is a docking system, due to the cost. He says they will try striping off parking corrals in high traffic areas. His hope is that, with regulations, citizens will view bike shares as less of a mess and more of a plus.

“I think people will hopefully start to see an improvement and the good side of what this is bringing,” he says.

White says they will take the proposal to City Council in April. Depending on how that goes, bike share regulations could begin as early as May.

