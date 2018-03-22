DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While health experts have said the worst of the flu season appears to be behind us, no one is immune from getting it, especially those who have not yet gotten a flu shot.
Dallas County Health and Human Services says it’s not too late. The health department is trying to make it as easy as possible for residents in need of a flu shot, to get one.
Free flu shots are coming to the following places during the next couple of weeks:
DCHHS has also extended free adult flu vaccinations at the following clinics while supplies last.
Main DCHHS Immunization Clinic
2377 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
214-819-2000
Irving Branch Immunization Clinic
440 S. Nursery Rd. Irving, TX 75060
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
972-721-3661
John West Branch Immunization Clinic
3312 N. Buckner Blvd. Suite 200 Dallas, TX 75228
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
214-321-5747
Oak Cliff Branch Immunization Clinic
1113 E. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite, 200 Dallas, TX 75203
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
214-948-0425