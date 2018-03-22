CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:dallas county health and human services, DCHHS, Flu, Flu Shots, free flu shots, Immunization, Local TV, mobile clinic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While health experts have said the worst of the flu season appears to be behind us, no one is immune from getting it, especially those who have not yet gotten a flu shot.

Dallas County Health and Human Services says it’s not too late.  The health department is trying to make it as easy as possible for residents in need of a flu shot, to get one.

Free flu shots are coming to the following places during the next couple of weeks:

screen shot 2018 03 22 at 4 38 24 pm Free Mobile Flu Vaccination Clinics Extended In Dallas County

DCHHS has also extended free adult flu vaccinations at the following clinics while supplies last.

Main DCHHS Immunization Clinic
2377 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
214-819-2000

Irving Branch Immunization Clinic
440 S. Nursery Rd. Irving, TX 75060
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
972-721-3661

John West Branch Immunization Clinic
3312 N. Buckner Blvd. Suite 200 Dallas, TX 75228
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
214-321-5747

Oak Cliff Branch Immunization Clinic
1113 E. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite, 200 Dallas, TX 75203
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
214-948-0425

