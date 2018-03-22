DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While health experts have said the worst of the flu season appears to be behind us, no one is immune from getting it, especially those who have not yet gotten a flu shot.

Dallas County Health and Human Services says it’s not too late. The health department is trying to make it as easy as possible for residents in need of a flu shot, to get one.

Free flu shots are coming to the following places during the next couple of weeks:

DCHHS has also extended free adult flu vaccinations at the following clinics while supplies last.

Main DCHHS Immunization Clinic

2377 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

214-819-2000

Irving Branch Immunization Clinic

440 S. Nursery Rd. Irving, TX 75060

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

972-721-3661

John West Branch Immunization Clinic

3312 N. Buckner Blvd. Suite 200 Dallas, TX 75228

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

214-321-5747

Oak Cliff Branch Immunization Clinic

1113 E. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite, 200 Dallas, TX 75203

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

214-948-0425