EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – The New York Giants traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for draft picks Thursday, another step by a team rebuilding after a 3-13 season.

Pierre-Paul is a former first-round draft choice whose career was interrupted by a fireworks accident in 2015 that severely damaged his right hand. He helped the Giants win a Super Bowl in the 2011 season. He signed a four-year, $62 million contract a year ago.

“We appreciate everything Jason has done for the Giants,” new general manager Dave Gettleman said. “He was a fine player for us.”

The Giants will get Tampa Bay’s third-round draft pick (69th overall) this season. The teams will swap fourth-round picks, with the Bucs moving up to the 102nd pick and the Giants selecting 108th.

The Bucs had 22 sacks last season and they have been shoring up their line. Defensive end Vinny Curry was signed after being released by the Super Bowl champion Eagles and defensive tackles Beau Allen and Mitch Unrein were also signed

Pierre-Paul had 68 tackles, 8 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He had 58 1/2 career sacks since he was drafted in 2010 with the 15th pick overall out of South Florida.

Signed through the 2020 season, Pierre-Paul has played in 111 regular-season games with 85 starts. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and ’12 and All Pro in 2011, when he had a career-high 16.5 sacks, the fourth-highest total in Giants history.

Pierre-Paul also forced 13 fumbles and recovered seven, including one he returned for a touchdown. He intercepted two passes, returning each for a score.

