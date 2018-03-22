DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Arrested on an outstanding warrant, police grew suspicious after finding jewelry and money on Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, 45, in Plano.

Chemirmir had just tossed some items away in a dumpster.

Police then searched the dumpster in Dallas’ 4500 block of Pear Ridge, finding a jewelry box… with a name written inside that led them to a murder scene.

The name, Lu Thi Harris, was tied to an address in the 6600 block of Warm Breeze Lane in Dallas.

Officers went to the address to check on the woman, but when they arrived they found the 81-year-old dead from homicidal violence.

Her neighbors are shocked and saddened by her violent death.

“She was so sweet,” one neighbor told CBS 11 News.

Other items found in Chemirmir’s possession were identified as belonging to Harris.

Chemirmir was interviewed by police in custody and charged with Capital Murder.

He remains in Dallas County jail on a $1,000,000 bail amount.