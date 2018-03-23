CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Billy Chemirmir, Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, dallas police, Homicide, jewelry, jewelry box, Local TV, Lu Thi Harris, Murder, Plano Police, Serial killer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Today Billy Chemirmir sits in the Dallas County Jail accused of one murder and is believed to be a suspect in several others. Investigators, at police departments in more than one city, are looking at the 45-year-old in connection with a number of deaths. Sources tell CBS 11 News that in each case the suspect targets older women and tries to smother them.

Everything started with a Frisco police case in October of 2017. Investigators there were searching for the person who tried to kill a woman living in a retirement community.

The 93-year-old victim told police a man had come to her door and identified himself as a maintenance worker. When she declined to have any work done the man forced his way into her home, knocked her on the ground, put a pillow over her nose and mouth and tried to suffocate her.

Believing she was going to die the woman told police she began to pray and the man stopped his assault, went into her bedroom, stole several pieces of jewelry and left.

Plano police learned of the attack in Frisco and realized the crime was similar to ones that had recently happened in their city. As a result of that investigation, Chemirmir was identified as a suspect and Plano police began following him.

During their surveillance on March 20, officers saw Chemirmir drive into the Dallas apartment complex where he lived, go to a community dumpster and throw several items in the trash. Police say when officers arrested Chemirmir, on an unrelated outstanding warrant, he had money and jewelry in his possession and when they searched the dumpster they found jewelry and a jewelry box with a name on it.

Plano police were able to trace the name to an address in far North Dallas and notified police there. When police went to the address to conduct a welfare check they found 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris dead. Harris’ name was the one associated with the dumped jewelry box.

According to a Dallas County affidavit, when Harris was found she, “…had what appeared to be lipstick smeared on her mouth and a pillow on her bed also had lipstick smears, indicating she may have been suffocated.”

Noel Crotty and her family lived next door to Lu Thi, but knew her as Kim. Crotty had nothing but kind words when describing the elderly woman. “[She was] just as generous as could be, so kind [and] always willing to give something. She always wanted to see the kids and play with them.”

Police say a set of keys found in Chemirmir’s vehicle also belonged to Harris and “fit her front door locks.”

The Dallas arrest warrant also details the assault of a 91-year-old woman in Plano who survived an attack where, “… the suspect forced his way into the victim’s apartment, told her ‘go to the bed, don’t fight me.” When the woman complied the suspect put a pillow over her face until she passed out.

But police think Harris may not be the only person that Chemirmir has killed. CBS 11 sources say the suspect worked as a home health nurse and that the Collin County Medical Examiner raised a “red flag” after several older women died at a particular nursing home and all the deceased lived on the same floor.

Police in Plano are holding an afternoon press conference where they’re expected to give more details about who Chemirmir is and if in fact he is being looked at as a serial killer. Both the Collin and Dallas County District Attorneys are expected to attend the press conference.

Chemirmir, 45, is being held in in Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch