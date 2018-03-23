CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Allen Hurns, Dallas Cowboys, jacksonville jaguars, Wide receiver
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 22: Allen Hurns #88 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball after a reception defended by Nate Hairston #27 of the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – According to a report by ESPN’s Josina Anderson, free agent wide receiver Allen Hurns is going to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

A tweet sent out by Anderson said: “WR Allen Hurns just told me, ‘I’m going to sign with Dallas.'”

Hurns spent his first four years in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season, he played in 10 games and had 39 receptions, 484 yards and two touchdowns.

There is no word yet on contract details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

