INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 22: Allen Hurns #88 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball after a reception defended by Nate Hairston #27 of the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – According to a report by ESPN’s Josina Anderson, free agent wide receiver Allen Hurns is going to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

A tweet sent out by Anderson said: “WR Allen Hurns just told me, ‘I’m going to sign with Dallas.'”

WR Allen Hurns just told me, “I’m going to sign with Dallas.” #Cowboys — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 23, 2018

Hurns spent his first four years in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last season, he played in 10 games and had 39 receptions, 484 yards and two touchdowns.

There is no word yet on contract details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.