DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Timothy Thomas, 40, of Dallas was sentenced Friday to serve 174 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $17,534.00 in restitution, following his guilty plea in October 2017 to five counts of bank robbery.

According to court documents, Thomas, who was previously convicted for a bank robbery in Chicago and on supervised release for that crime, committed the following bank robberies in the Dallas area:

February 13, 2017 Chase Bank 2655 Arapaho Rd., Garland
January 17, 2017 Chase Bank 11770 Marsh Ln., Dallas
December 22, 2016 Chase Bank 11611 Preston Rd., Dallas
December 13, 2016 Chase Bank 2655 Arapaho Rd., Garland
December 9, 2016 Chase Bank 12875 Josey Ln., Farmers Branch
December 3, 2016 BBVA Compass Bank 2307 West Illinois Ave., Dallas
November 21, 2016 BBVA Compass Bank 2307 West Illinois Ave., Dallas
November 10, 2016 Chase Bank 11770 Marsh Ln., Dallas
October 27, 2016 Wells Fargo Bank 13050 Coit Rd., Dallas
October 13, 2016 Bank of America 5610 Broadway Blvd., Garland
October 7, 2016 BBVA Compass Bank 2307 West Illinois Ave., Dallas
October 4, 2016 Chase Bank 12900 Coit Rd., Dallas

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas said all of these robberies were committed in essentially the same manner— Thomas would approach the teller and hand over a note saying he had a gun, request a specific amount of money and threaten to hurt the teller if the teller called police.

 

