CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Dallas, denton, Fort Worth, Gun Control, gun violence, Guns, March, March for Our Lives, North Texas, NRA, rally, School Shootings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A movement that grew out of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida is sweeping across the nation, and thousands in North Texas joined in.

The rallies were meant to send a message that the time to act on the issue of gun violence is now. One of the thousands of marchers powerfully stated: “We may be the children of today, but we are the voters of tomorrow.”

From the steps of the Tarrant County courthouse to the plaza outside Dallas City Hall, young people and their supporters demanded to be heard as the nationwide movement against gun violence was felt in North Texas. Many are asking for more gun control legislation and universal background checks.

“I’m here standing up for what I believe in, trying to make a change,” said Angelina Lacey, a student at Keller High School.

Many teenagers were driven to attend the March For Our Lives movement by the school shooting in Parkland that killed 17.

“I’ve been following it for a while and then I saw it started blowing up on social media after the Florida shootings. And that kind of motivated me even more,” said London Tippett, a student at L.D. Bell High School.

Thousands filled both downtown Fort Worth and Dallas and in cities like Denton.

In Dallas, signs could be seen that attacked the National Rifle Association as well as politicians for failing to act on school shootings and other examples of gun violence.

A voter registration drive at each march was included to show that these young people can mobilize not only a historic rally but also a powerful political base.

Police in Dallas estimated between four and five thousand people attended the march downtown with no arrests or incidents.

Police said between six and seven thousand people attended the march in Fort Worth.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch