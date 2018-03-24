DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A movement that grew out of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida is sweeping across the nation, and thousands in North Texas joined in.

The rallies were meant to send a message that the time to act on the issue of gun violence is now. One of the thousands of marchers powerfully stated: “We may be the children of today, but we are the voters of tomorrow.”

From the steps of the Tarrant County courthouse to the plaza outside Dallas City Hall, young people and their supporters demanded to be heard as the nationwide movement against gun violence was felt in North Texas. Many are asking for more gun control legislation and universal background checks.

“I’m here standing up for what I believe in, trying to make a change,” said Angelina Lacey, a student at Keller High School.

Many teenagers were driven to attend the March For Our Lives movement by the school shooting in Parkland that killed 17.

“I’ve been following it for a while and then I saw it started blowing up on social media after the Florida shootings. And that kind of motivated me even more,” said London Tippett, a student at L.D. Bell High School.

Thousands filled both downtown Fort Worth and Dallas and in cities like Denton.

In Dallas, signs could be seen that attacked the National Rifle Association as well as politicians for failing to act on school shootings and other examples of gun violence.

A voter registration drive at each march was included to show that these young people can mobilize not only a historic rally but also a powerful political base.

Police in Dallas estimated between four and five thousand people attended the march downtown with no arrests or incidents.

Police said between six and seven thousand people attended the march in Fort Worth.