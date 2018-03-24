CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Bartolo Colón, MLB, Pitcher, Texas Rangers
gettyimages 922477186 Pitcher Bartolo Colon Cut By Rangers, Could Rejoin Them Soon

Bartolo Colon #40 of the Texas Rangers poses during Texas Rangers Photo Day at the Surprise Stadium training facility on February 21, 2018 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have cut pitcher Bartolo Colon, but the popular 44-year-old could rejoin them soon.

The Rangers released Colon from his minor league contract. The team faced a Saturday deadline to either add the right-hander to their 25-man roster, cut him or pay him $100,000 to stick around for now.

Colon made five starts in spring training and had a 3.00 ERA in 18 innings. He was a combined 7-14 with 6.48 ERA for Atlanta and Minnesota last year.

Colon’s contract called for $1.75 million if he pitched for Texas. The Rangers still have the option of renegotiating a new deal with Colon, and have shown interest in keeping him.

