ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The University of Texas at Arlington men’s basketball head coach Scott Cross has been let go, Director of Athletics Jim Baker announced Monday.

Baker also announced the University will not retain the services of associate head coach Greg Young, assistant coaches Zak Buncik and Kenneth Mangrum and director of operations Maurice Moore.

All changes are effective immediately.

“We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men’s basketball program that operates with honor and integrity,” said Baker. “In order to align the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately.”

UTA said a national search will begin immediately for a new head men’s basketball coach.

UTA went 21-13 overall and finished in fourth place in the Sun Belt Conference during the 2017-2018 season.