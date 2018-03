ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who has an intellectual disability.

Trenton Wayne Carroll, 21, was last seen on foot around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities described Carroll as a white man who is 6-5 and about 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Carroll’s disappearance threatens his health and safety.

Anyone with information about Carroll’s whereabouts is asked to call Arlington police at 817.459.5638.