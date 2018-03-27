(CBS11 SPORTS) – Oklahoma Freshman Trae Young has been named first team AP All America.

Texas Tech senior Keenan Evans has been selected as a third team All America.

Texas Freshman Mo Bamba has been selected as honorable mention.

All three players led their team to the NCAA Tournament.

All three are gearing up for a career on the next level.

Young and Bamba have both declared for the NBA Draft and both are expected to be lottery picks.

As a senior, Evans hopes his role in leading the Red Raiders to their first trip to the Elite 8, was enough to convince a team to call his name when the NBA Draft rolls around Thursday, June 21.