By Keith Russell
(CBS11 SPORTS) – Oklahoma Freshman Trae Young has been named first team AP All America.

Texas Tech senior Keenan Evans has been selected as a third team All America.

gettyimages 933279096 Big 12 Basketball Stars Get Post Season Honors

Keenan Evans #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders attempts a shot past Egor Koulechov #4 of the Florida Gators in the second half during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Texas Freshman Mo Bamba has been selected as honorable mention.

gettyimages 915016552 Big 12 Basketball Stars Get Post Season Honors

Trae Young #11 of the Oklahoma Sooners drives around Mohamed Bamba #4 of the Texas Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center on February 3, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

All three players led their team to the NCAA Tournament.

All three are gearing up for a career on the next level.

Young and Bamba have both declared for the NBA Draft and both are expected to be lottery picks.

As a senior, Evans hopes his role in leading the Red Raiders to their first trip to the Elite 8, was enough to convince a team to call his name when the NBA Draft rolls around Thursday, June 21.

