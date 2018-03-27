CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
After two wild weekends of games, we’ve narrowed the NCAA Tournament field down from 68 to four. There have been plenty of surprises along the way, the biggest of which is 11-seed Loyola-Chicago becoming just the fourth double-digit seed ever to make the Final Four and making the trip to San Antonio. The drama of the first few weekends is always fun, with the non-stop action and upsets, but now the tension mounts, as we have just three games left in the season to crown a national champion.

Over the years, there have been plenty of magical moments and great match-ups in the Final Four. There was Butler vs. Duke in 2011, Chris Webber’s timeout that cost the Fab Five a title, Mario Chalmers forcing overtime in 2008… the list goes on and on. Everybody has their favorite final tournament weekend in history, including the CBS Sports Network analysts. We caught up with Brendan Haywood, Gary Parrish, Jon Rothstein and Wally Szczerbiak to find out which Final Four was their favorite. Check out the video above to hear their answers!

The schedule for this weekend’s Final Four is as follows:

Saturday, 6:09 P.M. ET, TBS- #11 Loyola-Chicago vs. #3 Michigan

Saturday, 8:49 P.M. ET, TBS- #1 Kansas vs. #1 Villanova

