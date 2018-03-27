CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Ian Sherr
Filed Under:Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNET.COM) – Mr. Zuckerberg is going to Washington.

The 33-year old Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has decided to travel to Capitol Hill to testify before Congress, according to a CNN report Tuesday, citing sources within the internet giant.

It’s unclear when Zuckerberg’s testimony might be, though Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley invited Zuckerberg, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, to a hearing on data privacy that’s scheduled for April 10.

A Facebook spokesperson said the company received the invite, but declined to discuss whether Zuckerberg would attend. Spokespeople for Grassley’s office and the Judiciary Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move marks the latest twist in the ongoing scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, a data analysis firm that was reported to have improperly received more than 50 million Facebook user profiles to use in its political campaign efforts. While the scandal was reportedly caused by an app developer who improperly sent the information to Cambridge Analytica, the ensuing scandal has engulfed Facebook, raising fears the social media giant isn’t doing enough to protect user’s data.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

