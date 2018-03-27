CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:First Baptist Church, Pastor Frank Pomeroy, Sutherland Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (AP) — A South Texas church where more than two dozen died when a gunman entered a Sunday service and opened fire now plans to erect a new sanctuary complex its pastor hopes is a new start for his congregation.

The pastor of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, announced the $3 million project planned for just north of the present sanctuary, which has been turned into a memorial to those killed in last November’s massacre.

gettyimages 873378806 New Sanctuary Set For Texas Church Where Massacre Occurred

Visitors tour the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after it was turned into a memorial to honor those who died on November 12, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The inside of the church has been painted white with 26 white chairs placed around the room. On each chair is a single rose and the name of a shooting victim. The chairs are placed throughout the room at the location where the victim died. Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed the 26 people and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during Sunday service at the church on November 5th. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Pastor Frank Pomeroy said Friday that just as Easter marked the Resurrection fundamental to Christian belief, the new project will serve as a “resurrection” for his congregation.

Pomeroy’s 14-year-old daughter was among those killed by Devin Kelley, who killed himself after he was wounded by pursuers just after the attack.

