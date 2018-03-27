CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Andrea Lucia
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Trina McWhorter was on Shutterfly Tuesday designing an invite to her daughter’s graduation party, when she clicked on a particular design.

“I started to read it,” she recalls.

In small print, below pictures of a young African-American model, the sample invite listed a fictitious name “Amelia Jane Henderson” followed by details for a fictitious event including its location.

“I saw ‘The Coons’ Home, 15 Burning Tree Court’ And I’m like, ‘the Coons’ home?’,” said McWhorter. “I was furious.”

screen shot 2018 03 27 at 10 15 44 pm Mom Shocked By Racist Sample Graduation Announcement She Found On Shutterfly

She e-mailed the company this morning and enlisted her family to try to get its attention.

“I said, ‘Hey, help me out. Post this on your social media sites – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, whatever – and let’s see if we can get them to take this down because it’s racist,” she said.

Her sister-in-law quickly got a response on Facebook.

“We apologize and are removing it from our site as quickly as possible,” the company wrote her.

Hours later, though, CBS11 found it still visible on the website and reached out.

Within minutes it was gone.

A company spokesperson wrote, “We apologize for this design as it is not consistent with our company’s values. Due to caching issues, the design was still visible on certain devices after being removed from the site. We have been assured that the issue has been resolved and we are currently investigating the matter.”

McWhorter says she’s hooping whoever posted the racial slur loses their job and that the company better screens what appears on its site.

She wasn’t planning on leading a crusade today, but she’s glad she saw results.

“I’m just happy a lot of people gave it attention and got something done,” she said.

Comments (10)
  1. Anne McDonnell says:
    March 27, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    I think she acted prematurely and needs to calm down. There is a family in my hometown with the last name Coon. God’s truth.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Joe Turner says:
    March 28, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Nothing racist as usual…Coon is a legitimate surname…move along.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Ralph Gizzip says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    And so we hear from another congregant from Our Lady of Perpetual Outrage.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Francisco (@e_sonio) says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    Went to school with some Coons. For real. It’s highly disturbing to see that people will read racism into anything at the drop of a hat when it was likely not meant as such.

    Reply Report comment
  5. Marty McFly (@MyButtonIsYuge) says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Burning Tree Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89113… It’s a real place you stupid cow. So now “Burning Tree” is racist, I know blackaren’t exactly known for their intelligence, you know, like how they are actually uneducated enough to think the flag of Great Britain, the Union Jack, is actually the Confederate flag, but this takes even these apes to a new low level….. Who exactly BURNED TREES again? I must have missed that part of History….

    Reply Report comment
  6. John Schilling says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    There’s a Burning Tree Court in Napa, CA, too! MyGod, we’re all racists today!

    Reply Report comment
  7. John Schilling says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    My dog is black. I make her eat dog food and sleep outside when it’s warm. Do I beez a raciss-an-sheet 2?

    Reply Report comment
  8. Katheryn Bentley-Fisher says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Thin skinned much? Checking Google Maps I found that 15 Burning Tree Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is an actual address. Coon is an actual surname dating back to medieval times. No racism here n her own mind.

    Reply Report comment
  9. Mike Arvand says:
    March 28, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    another professionally offended SJW

    Reply Report comment
  10. Robert Kennedy (@Kennedy68Robert) says:
    March 28, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    The Journalist wrote: “McWhorter says she’s hooping …” c’mon

    Reply Report comment

