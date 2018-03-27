McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Police say a young man who met children through church meetings has admitted to sexually assaulting four of them between the ages of two and six over the course of the last seven years.

Noel Anderson, 22, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1020 N. Lake Forest Drive, held responsibilities at the church such as primary instructor for children ages 7-8 in 2014.

He also came into contact with children through other church activities.

Anderson was arrested on March 23 and is currently being held at the Collin County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, with bond set at $100,000.

McKinney Police are asking that parents of children who were in Anderson’s care talk with their child.

If they believe any inappropriate contact was made by Anderson, we urge them to contact McKinney Police Detective U. Watson at 972-547-2729 or uwatson@mckinneytexas.org.