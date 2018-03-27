CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is reportedly floating the idea of using the military’s budget to pay for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

Trump raised the idea with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a meeting last week, according to a person familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity.

And he’s tweeted that building “a great Border Wall” is “all about National Defense” and called to “Build WALL through M!”, meaning the military.

Departments have limited authority to reprogram funds without congressional approval.

Trump threatened to veto the omnibus spending bill last week in part because it didn’t include the $25 billion he wanted to build his wall, one of his top campaign promises.

Trump also insisted he’d make Mexico pay for it.

Mexico has refused.

gettyimages 931608308 Trump Floats Using Military Budget To Pay For Border Wall

President Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes in San Diego, California on March 13, 2018. (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

