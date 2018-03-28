MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police arrested former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin one day after interviewing him about allegations of domestic violence.

He is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after being arrested at his home without incident.

Mansfield Police said they had reviewed surveillance video from Boykin’s home after getting a search warrant and saw footage of “what appeared to be an assault inside the residence.”

Boykin’s girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, reportedly suffered a broken jaw that had to be wired shut among other injuries.

The Seattle Seahawks released Boykin on Tuesday in the wake of the allegations.

In 2015, Boykin, then the 22-year-old starting quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs, was arrested in San Antonio as the team prepared to play the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl.

Police say Boykin, who was out with some of his teammates, got into an argument in a bar after he was allegedly heckled and ended up being subdued by authorities as the fracas moved outside. After his arrest Boykin said, “It’s a mistake that I made in my life that I know I can overcome.”

Boykin was suspended from his final college game and, after initially being charged with felony assault of a police officer, eventually pled no contest to resisting arrest. Boykin was also fined $1,500 and ordered to apologize to the arresting officer.

After the Alamo Bowl incident Boykin signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

In 2017, Boykin was arrested after an accident in the Uptown area of Dallas. After police found a vehicle crashed into the Side Bar on Howell Street police arrested Shabrika Bailey — who was driving the vehicle — on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle. Boykin — the passenger — was charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.