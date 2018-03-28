DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Under the leadership of new Chief Executive Officer Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, the Dallas Mavericks have hired two new employees to serve on the executive leadership team and have officially launched an initial 100-Day Plan to improve the culture of the organization.

Houston native Tarsha LaCour will serve as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and will lead all efforts in executing a robust Dallas Mavericks people strategy. LaCour comes with significant HR experience at a major Fortune 50 company and is uniquely qualified to handle difficult employee relations issues, create talent attraction and retention practices, manage employee performance and deliver effective leadership development programs within the organization.

LaCour graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science.

Cynthia “Cyndee” Wales has accepted the newly created position, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, and will serve as the organization’s internal control point for ethics and improprieties, allegations, complaints and policies. Wales earned her law degree from San Joaquin College of Law and comes with significant experience in leading teams and establishing ethics and compliance programs for a major Fortune 50 company.

The 100-Day Plan for all employees of the Dallas Mavericks front office sets the vision for the organization. “Our vision is that by 2019, the Dallas Mavericks organization will be setting the NBA standard for inclusion and diversity,” said Cynt Marshall. “Our immediate key focus areas include modeling a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior, developing a women’s agenda, institutionalizing an inclusive and supportive culture and developing a best-in-class employee complaint process and operations infrastructure.” The plan was coincidentally kicked off on March 8, in observance of International Women’s Day.

More changes to the organization and its policies will be put into action throughout the first 100 Days of Cynthia Marshall’s tenure with the Mavericks and will be released at a later date, according to a release sent to CBS 11 News.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)