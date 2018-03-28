CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Chief Executive Officer Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, Dallas Mavericks, diversity, Female Power, Inclusion, Leadership, Warrior, Women

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Under the leadership of new Chief Executive Officer Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, the Dallas Mavericks have hired two new employees to serve on the executive leadership team and have officially launched an initial 100-Day Plan to improve the culture of the organization.

Houston native Tarsha LaCour will serve as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and will lead all efforts in executing a robust Dallas Mavericks people strategy. LaCour comes with significant HR experience at a major Fortune 50 company and is uniquely qualified to handle difficult employee relations issues, create talent attraction and retention practices, manage employee performance and deliver effective leadership development programs within the organization.

LaCour graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science.

mavs new hires Mavs Move To Improve Culture, Hire Two Female Members Of Executive Leadership Team 

Tarsha LaCour and Cynthia “Cyndee” Wales are the first hires after the Mavs startedit s100-Day Plan to improve the culture of its organization. (photo credit: Dallas Mavericks)

Cynthia “Cyndee” Wales has accepted the newly created position, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, and will serve as the organization’s internal control point for ethics and improprieties, allegations, complaints and policies. Wales earned her law degree from San Joaquin College of Law and comes with significant experience in leading teams and establishing ethics and compliance programs for a major Fortune 50 company.

The 100-Day Plan for all employees of the Dallas Mavericks front office sets the vision for the organization. “Our vision is that by 2019, the Dallas Mavericks organization will be setting the NBA standard for inclusion and diversity,” said Cynt Marshall. “Our immediate key focus areas include modeling a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior, developing a women’s agenda, institutionalizing an inclusive and supportive culture and developing a best-in-class employee complaint process and operations infrastructure.” The plan was coincidentally kicked off on March 8, in observance of International Women’s Day.

More changes to the organization and its policies will be put into action throughout the first 100 Days of Cynthia Marshall’s tenure with the Mavericks and will be released at a later date, according to a release sent to CBS 11 News.

