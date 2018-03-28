CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
ATLANTA (CBSNEWS.COM) – The winning numbers drawn for Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot were 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59, and the Mega Ball number was 13. The jackpot was $458 million, with a one-time cash option of $274 million.

Lottery officials announced early Wednesday that no winning tickets were sold. The next drawing will be Friday night, with an estimated jackpot topping the half-billion dollar mark, at $502 million.

Tickets cost $2. The sales cutoff time in Texas is 9:45 p.m.

There will be a Powerball drawing on Wednesday, but the jackpot is $40 million.

But don’t get your hopes up yet: Even with more options for giant payouts, the odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning both jackpots are one in 75 quadrillion — that’s 15 zeros — according to data scientists at Allstate.

The average American spends about $200 a year on lottery tickets, though residents of some states spend far more. According to a study by LendEDU, the average Massachusetts resident spends $735 annually on lottery tickets. Rhode Islanders plop down $514 a year. And if you live in Delaware or New York, you’re likely spending about $400 a year, or $33 per month.

The odds of winning “scratchers” — those little instant winning tickets that you can buy for prices ranging from $1 to $50 — are better, but it’s still no way to get rich.

