By Jason Allen
Filed Under:Easter, oncor, Vineyard Church in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Easter weekend was supposed to be the beginning of a bright future for the Vineyard Church in Arlington.

After the church spent three years planning and building the new facility on W. Abram St., leaders expected to open the doors in time for the most important week of the church year. The problem Wednesday though wasn’t that they couldn’t get inside, it’s that they couldn’t see inside.

Pastor Bob Oliver said the church has waited on electricity provider Oncor to deliver a power transformer for the property since early February.

“It’s all here, it’s all in place,” he said. Except, “…we have no power.”

Oliver said after a concrete slab was prepared for the large transformer box in early February, promised delivery dates came and went. He said they were told at one point, the giant box was lost.

Subcontractors were able to string in a little power for small jobs, but several jobs stopped because there was no way to complete them without power. Fire safety systems, alarm systems, and the kitchen were all on standby. The church is finding out just how little works, without electricity.

“There’s no manual way, to flush the toilet,” Oliver said, pointing to the sensors used in the bathrooms.

A spokesperson for Oncor said the company was aware of work at the church since last July and there may have been a holdup for easements. An inspector also found crews on-site needed to move a tube that protects wiring. Oliver said he was first notified about that issue this week, and contractors indicated it could be fixed in less than an hour.

A day after being asked about the delays though, Oncor crews were out dropping the transformer box into place.
And Oliver said a representative from the company told the church they would have power running into the building, by Monday.

The company also provided a statement late Wednesday:

We understand the desire of The Vineyard Church to open their new facility quickly. We look forward to continuing to work with the church to install service as soon as all electrical safety and operational requirements are met.

