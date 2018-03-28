CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:censure, Facebook, muslim, plano, Plano City Council, recall election, resign, Tom Harrison

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The group Our Plano One Plano is gathering signatures to force a recall election of Councilman Tom Harrison.

tom e1518998268175 Plano Group Seeks Recall Election Against Councilman After Controversial Facebook Post

Plano city councilman Tom Harrison. (CBS11)

One member, Ann Bacchus says the group has collected enough signatures to start the process, and that they are now verifying those signatures.

Bacchus says they intend to turn them in Wednesday, April 3.

Harrison came under fire last month after sharing a Facebook post that said “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools.”

At a special meeting last month, the city council voted 7 to 1 to censure Harrison.

He said he would not resign.

Harrison deleted the post and apologized for it.

Bacchus says Our Plano One Plano accepted his apology, “However, we believe his statements have shown that he does not have the judgment in order to lead the city and we believe his statement of division is not good for Plano as a city. It’s not good for business and it’s definitely not good for families.”

Harrison said at the council meeting he is not a bigot.

His supporters said he cares about Plano and just made a mistake.

The city secretary said nearly 2,800 verified signatures are needed to start a recall election against Harrison.

The city has five days to verify those signatures.

The council would then have to call a special election, which the city secretary said would be held in November.

Harrison would remain on the council until after the outcome of the election.

But if Harrison were to resign, the council would have to set an election within 120 days.

Bacchus says the city council is non-partisan and should remain that way.

