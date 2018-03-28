PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The group Our Plano One Plano is gathering signatures to force a recall election of Councilman Tom Harrison.

One member, Ann Bacchus says the group has collected enough signatures to start the process, and that they are now verifying those signatures.

Bacchus says they intend to turn them in Wednesday, April 3.

Harrison came under fire last month after sharing a Facebook post that said “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools.”

At a special meeting last month, the city council voted 7 to 1 to censure Harrison.

He said he would not resign.

Harrison deleted the post and apologized for it.

Bacchus says Our Plano One Plano accepted his apology, “However, we believe his statements have shown that he does not have the judgment in order to lead the city and we believe his statement of division is not good for Plano as a city. It’s not good for business and it’s definitely not good for families.”

Harrison said at the council meeting he is not a bigot.

His supporters said he cares about Plano and just made a mistake.

The city secretary said nearly 2,800 verified signatures are needed to start a recall election against Harrison.

The city has five days to verify those signatures.

The council would then have to call a special election, which the city secretary said would be held in November.

Harrison would remain on the council until after the outcome of the election.

But if Harrison were to resign, the council would have to set an election within 120 days.

Bacchus says the city council is non-partisan and should remain that way.