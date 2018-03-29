CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Basketball, Eric Davis Jr., Local TV, NBA, NBA Draft, Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas junior guard Eric Davis Jr., announced Wednesday he’s decided to turn pro after being held out several games late in the season after reports raised allegations that he’d taken money from an agent representative.

Texas held Davis out of the Longhorns’ final six games after the payment allegations were raised in a Yahoo! Sports report in late February. In a statement released by Texas, Davis said he wanted to put the “unfortunate events” of the end of the season behind him. He didn’t elaborate or address the payment allegations directly.

Davis averaged 8.8 points in 26 games last season. Texas freshman forward Mo Bamba has declared for the NBA draft and said he won’t return to school. Junior guard Kerwin Roach II has also said he’ll enter the draft, but has no plans to hire an agent, which would allow him to return for his senior season.

