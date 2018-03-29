CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Globe Life Park, houston astros, Local TV, MLB, Opening Day, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – The exhilaration of Opening Day is something everyone should experience at least once.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus says it doesn’t matter if you have played in one, 10, or 20 of these games, it’s always exciting.

Even a Rangers volunteer usher, Sharon Vance, found herself dancing in the stands before the game began. She welcomed others to join her for what she says is a day she looks forward to.

gettyimages 939786474 BLOG: The Opening Day Experience

The grounds crew prepare the field for the Opening Day baseball game between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

One couple sampled the newest item on the Globe Life Park menu.

After trying the Dilly Dog (a hotdog wrapped in a pickle that’s wrapped in a corn dog), the young lady jokingly said it was even worth the $10 she spent.

Of course, hosting World Champion Houston, brought plenty of Astros fans to Arlington.

gettyimages 939805660 BLOG: The Opening Day Experience

Fans get ready for opening day before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros on March 29, 2018 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But on this day, of all days, everyone is welcome. After all, it’s Opening Day.

gettyimages 939775186 BLOG: The Opening Day Experience

A Texas Rangers fan makes his way to the ballpark with his beard decorated with the team’s logo before the Opening Day game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch