ARLINGTON, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – The exhilaration of Opening Day is something everyone should experience at least once.

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus says it doesn’t matter if you have played in one, 10, or 20 of these games, it’s always exciting.

Even a Rangers volunteer usher, Sharon Vance, found herself dancing in the stands before the game began. She welcomed others to join her for what she says is a day she looks forward to.

One couple sampled the newest item on the Globe Life Park menu.

After trying the Dilly Dog (a hotdog wrapped in a pickle that’s wrapped in a corn dog), the young lady jokingly said it was even worth the $10 she spent.

Of course, hosting World Champion Houston, brought plenty of Astros fans to Arlington.

But on this day, of all days, everyone is welcome. After all, it’s Opening Day.