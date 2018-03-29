Plano Shooting Leaves 1 Dead & 3 Injured, Police Investigating

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Plano have confirmed they are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. at the Cross Creek Apartments, located in the 7400 block of Alma Drive.

Officials said that one person died and three others were injured.

A man at the complex, who identified himself as being the father of one of the victims, told CBS 11 News reporter Steve Pickett that his daughter and her co-worker were both shot. He said the two were employees at Cross Creek.

Late Thursday morning investigators were at the scene focusing the inside of the apartment leasing office and a black pickup and white SUV outside in the parking lot.

The suspect appears to have fled from the scene an dis still on the loose. Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

* This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM and refresh this page for the latest updates.