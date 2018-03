PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Plano have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

The incident happened at the Cross Creek Apartments, located in the 7400 block of Alma Drive.

Officials said that one person died and three others were injured.

The suspect appears to have fled from the scene, but authorities believe that this was an isolated incident.

