CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Big Sky Construction, Fort Worth ISD, Tutor Electric

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several small businesses are owed tens of thousands of dollars after construction at three Fort Worth ISD schools.

A Mansfield electrician says he spent 18 months waiting to get paid for his work — then he called Cristin Severance for Consumer Justice. Bobby Tutor owns Tutor Electric, one of the companies hired to do upgrades at Atwood, Green and Moss elementary schools during the summer of 2016.

The general contractor, Big Sky Construction, paid Tutor 90 percent of the invoice. Tutor says his workers moved quickly to get everything done before school resumed in the fall.

“The jobs were extremely fast-paced — a lot to do in a short period of time.” When the work was finished, Tutor expected to be paid the last 10 percent, called a retainage fee. Months passed with no sign of the $35,000. Tutor says he spent much of 2017 going back and forth with Big Sky, who blamed FWISD for the delays in payment. After Tutor called CBS 11 News, we went to FWISD officials for an explanation.

“We would love to pay the subcontractors,” said Clint Bond, FWISD spokesperson. “We would love for them to have their money but our agreement is with the general contractor and not with the subs.” The district owes Big Sky $368,000 in residual payments but Bond says that’s because the contractor hasn’t finished the job. “Just as if you were buying a house and you went through and saw things that still needed to be done,” said Bond. “You wouldn’t pay until all of that was done so that’s exactly what we’re asking.”

The day after we called Big Sky, Tutor got a call to come pick up his final payment. The owner of Big Sky, Bob Long, says he regrets the delay.

“This should have never never never taken this long for this to be completed,” said Long. “There was so much transitioning between the owner, the architect and the project manager and myself… that those few items just didn’t get done.”

A few weeks after Tutor called Consumer Justice, Big Sky completed the work at the schools.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch